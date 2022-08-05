China has imposed sanctions against the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi

China has imposed sanctions against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her trip to Taiwan. She became the highest-ranking US official to face sanctions from Beijing.

This is reported by Reuters.

Chinaʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced sanctions against Pelosi and her immediate family. Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a briefing that tensions over Taiwan this week were "entirely caused by Speaker Pelosi and US politicians."

China did not specify exactly what these sanctions entail. Previous such measures restricted access to and doing business in China, Hong Kong and Macau.