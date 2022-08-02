In response to Pelosiʼs visit to Taiwan, China begins military exercises around the island

China has said it is launching a series of "targeted military operations" in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosiʼs visit to Taiwan.

This was reported by the Chinese publication Global Times.

On Tuesday evening, Chinaʼs militaryʼs Eastern Command will hold joint military exercises around Taiwan, along with naval and air drills to the north and southwest of the island, long-range artillery fire in the Taiwan Strait and conventional missile tests in the islandʼs maritime regions.