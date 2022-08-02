In response to Pelosiʼs visit to Taiwan, China begins military exercises around the island

China has said it is launching a series of "targeted military operations" in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosiʼs visit to Taiwan.
This was reported by the Chinese publication Global Times.
On Tuesday evening, Chinaʼs militaryʼs Eastern Command will hold joint military exercises around Taiwan, along with naval and air drills to the north and southwest of the island, long-range artillery fire in the Taiwan Strait and conventional missile tests in the islandʼs maritime regions.
- On July 30, Nancy Pelosi started her Asian tour. Its route includes Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. Taiwan is not officially listed as a place to visit. The day before, China had already threatened the US with a military response.
- Joe Biden said the military said Pelosiʼs visit was not a good idea, but called Chinaʼs criticism of the trip "clearly futile and unnecessary."