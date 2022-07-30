Nancy Pelosi started her Asian tour. She can visit Taiwan, but China threatens to shoot down her plane

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, began a tour of Asian countries. Her route includes Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, which are considered US allies against China.

In addition, there is a possibility that Pelosi will visit Taiwan, but China does not welcome such a decision and threatens to launch a military strike against Taiwan.

Washington reacted to this and sent its squadron led by the Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to the South China Sea. And the Chinese emphasized that as soon as the American aircraft carrier group enters Chinaʼs sovereign waters, it will be destroyed, in particular with the help of nuclear weapons.

For its part, Taiwan raised fighter jets and deployed air defense systems at Taoyuan Airport. China, which is conducting military exercises near the island, closed the Taiwan Strait and moved equipment to the province, which is located just 180 kilometers from Taiwan.

The day before, the leaders of the US and China warned each other about Taiwan during a telephone conversation that lasted more than two hours. Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that the U.S. strongly opposes any unilateral move to change the islandʼs status, and Xi urged Biden to stick to the principle of one China, warning that "whoever plays with fire will get burned."