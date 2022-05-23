The United States is ready to use military force if China tries to seize Taiwan

During a visit to Tokyo, US President Joe Biden said Washington would recruit an army if China tried to seize Taiwan by force.
He compared the potential Chinese invasion of the island to the Russiaʼs war in Ukraine.
"We support the ʼone Chinaʼ policy, but that does not mean that Beijing has the right to use force to seize Taiwan," he added.
In this thesis, the journalist asked to clarify whether the United States is ready for military participation in the defense of Taiwan if that happens.
"Yes. This is a commitment we have made,” Biden said.
He also added that Russiaʼs atonement for Ukraine will be very long, given all the atrocities committed by Russia.
Tensions between the United States and China have intensified in recent months amid competition in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese authorities say much of the regionʼs international waters belong to China. These are disputed waters in Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other countries. The Chinese government is taking steps to strengthen control over the sea lanes through which world trade passes.
- The Chinese military has been actively increasing its military prowess near Taiwan for the past two years. From 2020, Chinaʼs official rhetoric allows for a "reunification" with Taiwan as a result of an armed invasion. Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the military to "focus all its mind and energy on preparing for war."
- In mid-September 2020, the Chinese army conducted large-scale military exercises near the Taiwan Strait. Then an American delegation arrived in Taiwan.
- In January 2021, the United States decided to lift internal restrictions on cooperation with Taiwan. On January 30, China threatened Taiwan with war if the islandʼs independence was recognized by the United States.