During a visit to Tokyo, US President Joe Biden said Washington would recruit an army if China tried to seize Taiwan by force.

He compared the potential Chinese invasion of the island to the Russiaʼs war in Ukraine.

"We support the ʼone Chinaʼ policy, but that does not mean that Beijing has the right to use force to seize Taiwan," he added.

In this thesis, the journalist asked to clarify whether the United States is ready for military participation in the defense of Taiwan if that happens.

"Yes. This is a commitment we have made,” Biden said.

He also added that Russiaʼs atonement for Ukraine will be very long, given all the atrocities committed by Russia.

Tensions between the United States and China have intensified in recent months amid competition in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese authorities say much of the regionʼs international waters belong to China. These are disputed waters in Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other countries. The Chinese government is taking steps to strengthen control over the sea lanes through which world trade passes.