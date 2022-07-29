”Who plays with fire — will get burned.” Biden and Xi Jinping have warned each other about Taiwan

The leaders of the US and China warned each other about Taiwan in a phone call that lasted more than two hours.

The BBC writes about it.

President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that the US strongly opposes any unilateral move to change the islandʼs status. At the same time, he added that the US policy towards Taiwan has not changed.

In response, Xi Jinping called on Biden to adhere to the one-China principle , warning that "who plays with fire — will get burned." On July 25, it became known that the Chinese authorities had privately sent a warning with military threats to the Biden administration over a possible visit by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan. The US believes that these threats are much more serious than before.

Pelosi is the third-ranking US official and will be the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. Biden stated, according to the military, Pelosiʼs visit was not a good idea, but called Chinaʼs criticism of the trip "clearly futile and unnecessary."