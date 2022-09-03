The United States officially approved the transfer of $1.1 billion in military aid to Taiwan

The White House officially announced the transfer of $1.1 billion in military aid to Taiwan. The US Congress authorized the spending of such funds.
CNN writes about it.
The aid package will include up to 60 Harpoon anti-ship missiles and 100 AIM-9X air-to-air missiles.
Laura Rosenberg, who is responsible for China and Taiwan issues in the White House, said that this is the largest arms package for Taiwan during the time of the Biden administration. All its details were agreed in advance both with Congress and with the administration of the island.
"At a time when the PRC is increasing pressure on Taiwan, including by increasing its military air and naval presence around, and trying to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, we are providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its defense capability," she said.
In China, they have already reacted to this — they said that they will use "countermeasures"
- On August 3, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan for an official one-day visit. She became the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. In protest, China imposed sanctions on Pelosi and began four days of military exercises surrounding Taiwan. After these exercises, he announced new ones and declared that they would be "regular" from now on. Taiwan said the latest exercises amounted to a "rehearsal for taking over the island".
- On August 9, China announced the continuation of military exercises around Taiwan, during which operations on "joint defense and joint blockade of the island" will be practiced. At the same time, the Taiwanese army began artillery exercises in preparation for the islandʼs defense against a possible Chinese attack.
- The day before, the Chinese government published the "White Book", which it issues every two years. It outlines the countryʼs defense strategy. In a separate bulletin entitled "Taiwan Question and Chinaʼs Unification in a New Era," the Chinese authorities promote the thesis of the inevitability of "complete reunification of the motherland." Beijing emphasizes that it is "ready to create a wide space for peaceful reunification", but does not rule out a forceful scenario of capturing the island, noting that "non-peaceful means will be used as a last resort in a situation where there is no choice."
- On August 11, Taiwanʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it does not agree with the "one country, two systems" model proposed by China.
- On August 4, Japan protested to China that several missiles fired by its military during exercises near Taiwan fell near Japanese shores. Media reports that Japan is considering the possibility of deploying a thousand long-range cruise missiles to strengthen its potential to counter China.