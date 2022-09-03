The United States officially approved the transfer of $1.1 billion in military aid to Taiwan

The White House officially announced the transfer of $1.1 billion in military aid to Taiwan. The US Congress authorized the spending of such funds.

CNN writes about it.

The aid package will include up to 60 Harpoon anti-ship missiles and 100 AIM-9X air-to-air missiles.

Laura Rosenberg, who is responsible for China and Taiwan issues in the White House, said that this is the largest arms package for Taiwan during the time of the Biden administration. All its details were agreed in advance both with Congress and with the administration of the island.

"At a time when the PRC is increasing pressure on Taiwan, including by increasing its military air and naval presence around, and trying to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, we are providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its defense capability," she said.

In China, they have already reacted to this — they said that they will use "countermeasures"