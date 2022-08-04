Chinaʼs missiles fell near the coast of Japan, the latterʼs government is outraged

Japan protested to China because several missiles fired by its military during exercises near Taiwan fell near the Japanese coast.

This was reported by the Japanese agency Kyodo.

5 ballistic missiles fell in Japanʼs maritime economic zone. Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said it was the first time a ballistic missile belonging to the Chinese military had landed in these waters. The Japanese government issued a diplomatic protest to the Chinese government.

On Thursday, China refused to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, calling it a consequence of the visit to Taiwan by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

More than 50 international flights to and from Taiwan have been canceled due to the Chinese drills. Taiwanʼs Mainland Affairs Council says China is trying to force the international community to stop supporting the island. Chinaʼs military activity is expected to delay global shipping and disrupt supply chains, as commercial vessels have been forced to reroute.