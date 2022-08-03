China imposed sanctions against Taiwan amid Nancy Pelosiʼs visit

The Ministry of Commerce of the Peopleʼs Republic of China announced the suspension of supplies of natural sand to Taiwan from August 3. The import of two types of citrus fruits and fish products from Taiwan has also been suspended. In addition, two Taiwanese funds "for defaming the PRC and supporting separatism", producers of tea, dried fruits, honey, cocoa beans and vegetables were sanctioned.

China began imposing trade restrictions and sanctions against Taiwan following a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Meanwhile, Pelosi has already managed to meet with the Vice Speaker of the Taiwan Parliament Tsai Qichang and the countryʼs leader Tsai Ing-wen.

China condemns Pelosiʼs visit. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Peopleʼs Republic of China said that it violates the principle of "one China" and the provisions of the Sino-US communiques. The agency urges the United States "not to play the Taiwan card of control over China," and promised Taiwanʼs leadership "a major disaster."

Currently, the military exercises of the Chinese army, involving ships, aircraft and missile systems, are ongoing around Taiwan.