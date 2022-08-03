Nancy Pelosi is leaving Taiwan. China urged airlines to avoid flying near the island

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, leaves Taiwan after a one-day visit.

This is reported by The New York Times and Reuters.

In her speech, she announced US support for Taiwan and called the islandʼs residents "one of the freest societies in the world." Pelosiʼs plane took off from Songshan Airport. Now it is her turn to visit South Korea and Japan.

At the same time, China warned airlines about the need to avoid flights in the area of Taiwan, where military exercises of the PRC forces are currently ongoing.

Bloomberg writes that some airlines have already changed flight routes, others have warned aircraft crews about the need to have a reserve of fuel for a possible change of routes.

According to Taiwanʼs defense ministry, some of Chinaʼs planned military exercises will take place 19 kilometers from Taiwanʼs maritime and air borders, an unprecedented move. A representative of the Ministry of Defense called it a "sea and air blockade."

Chinaʼs training will continue until August 7. They go around the island.

As the Global Times reports, Pelosiʼs visit has already been condemned by Russia and Laos, which have declared US attempts to provoke tensions in the region.