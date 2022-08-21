Media: Japan can deploy a thousand long-range missiles to counter China

Japan is considering deploying 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to bolster its capabilities to counter Chinaʼs likely threat.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Yomiuri newspaper.

According to the newspaperʼs government sources, these missiles are being modified to extend their range from 100 km to 1,000 km.

Weapons that can be launched from planes and ships will be placed around the southern Nansei Islands. These missiles are capable of reaching the coastal areas of North Korea and China.