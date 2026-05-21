Zukerman followed Mindich in filing a lawsuit against Zelensky, also demanding the lifting of the imposed sanctions

In November 2025, Zelensky signed a decree imposing personal sanctions against Mindich and Zukerman for three years. Both appear in the “Midas” case on corruption at “Energoatom” under the code names "Carlson" and "Sugarman".

The lawsuit under number 990/184/26 was registered on May 15. The defendant in it is the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The day before, the same lawsuit was filed by businessman Tymur Mindich .

This is evidenced by data published on the portal "Judicial Authority of Ukraine".

A defendant in the “Midas” case Oleksandr Zukerman filed a lawsuit with the Administrative Court of Cassation demanding that the sanctions imposed on him be declared unlawful and canceled.

What is known about the “Midas” case?

On November 10, NABU reported on a large-scale operation "Midas" to expose corruption in the energy sector. According to the investigation, participants in the scheme forced “Energoatom” counterparties to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products supplied or deprivation of supplier status. In addition to Mindich and Zukerman, the case involves:

former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”);

(“Rocket”); Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”);

(“Tenor”); four “employees” of the back office for money laundering: Ihor Fursenko (“Rioshyk”), Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina.

The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, who at the time was Herman Halushchenko. NABU claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was suspected of illicit enrichment and sent to detention for two months.

In December, Mindich was found in Israel by journalists from Ukrainska Pravda. At the time, he called the case against him a “steep media attack”. And in February, Mindich said he was ready to return to Ukraine and go to pre-trial detention “if there is honest bail”.

At the end of March, the Attorney Generalʼs Office sent a request to the Israeli Ministry of Justice for the extradition of Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Zukerman.

Later, Mindich was informed of another suspicion — in the legalization of UAH 460 million, received, in particular, within the framework of the "Midas" case, in an elite construction project near Kyiv, together with other defendants, including Oleksiy Chernyshov and the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

On May 14, Yermak was sent to custody with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 140 million. After 4 days, bail was posted, and he was released from the pre-trial detention center.

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