Mindich filed a lawsuit against Zelensky, demanding that the sanctions imposed against him be lifted

Businessman Tymur Mindich is demanding that the sanctions against him be declared illegal and lifted through the court.

This is evidenced by data published on the portal "Judicial Authority of Ukraine".

The defendant in the lawsuit, which was registered on May 14, is President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The third parties include the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Security and Defense Council, and the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

The Administrative Court of Cassation scheduled the claim for consideration.

In November 2025, Zelensky signed a decree imposing personal sanctions against businessmen Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Zukerman for three years. Both appear in the Midas case on corruption at “Energoatom” under the code names “Carlson” and “Sugarman”.