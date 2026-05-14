The court sent Yermak to custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 140 million

On May 14, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sent former head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Yermak to custody for two months with the alternative of bail of UAH 140 million.
This became known from the broadcast of Suspilne.
The court considered the motion to impose a preventive measure on Yermak for two days — May 12 and 13 — due to the significant amount of materials and interruptions due to the air raid warning.
The Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) requested that Yermak be remanded in custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 180 million.
The former head of OP is suspected of money laundering at the construction site of the “Dynastia” cooperative near Kyiv, along with other defendants. The case is part of a larger law enforcement investigation called Operation “Midas” into corruption in the energy sector.
Money laundering case at a construction site near Kyiv
According to the investigation, in 2021-2025, the participants in the scheme were able to launder more than UAH 460 million through the construction of the "Dynastia" cottage town in Kozyn (Kyiv region). This includes four private residences and a separate public spa area.
The investigation also believes that the projectʼs financing could have partly come from corruption schemes at NNEGC “Energoatom”, which are being investigated as part of the “Midas” case.
On May 11, NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak in this case. The next day, May 12, suspicions were raised against six more defendants in the same case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich.
Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich also appear in the “Energoatom” case. On the eve of the announcement of suspicion, Mindich left for Israel. Subsequently, NABU sent documents to put him on the Interpol wanted list. The Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals ordered Chernyshov to be held in custody with bail of UAH 120 million, which was paid in full.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.