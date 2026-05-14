The court sent Yermak to custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 140 million

On May 14, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sent former head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Yermak to custody for two months with the alternative of bail of UAH 140 million.

This became known from the broadcast of Suspilne.

The court considered the motion to impose a preventive measure on Yermak for two days — May 12 and 13 — due to the significant amount of materials and interruptions due to the air raid warning.

The Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) requested that Yermak be remanded in custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 180 million.

The former head of OP is suspected of money laundering at the construction site of the “Dynastia” cooperative near Kyiv, along with other defendants. The case is part of a larger law enforcement investigation called Operation “Midas” into corruption in the energy sector.