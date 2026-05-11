NABU and SAPO published details of the case of the “Dynastia” cooperative, new “recs” and correspondence. Yermak is suspected in this case

The money was obtained from the activities of a criminal organization headed by Tymur Mindich (“Karlson”), in particular from the work of a "laundry" — funds were received there from various sources, including from corruption schemes at “Energoatom”. In total, the defendants laundered more than UAH 460 million.

According to NABU and SAPO, in 2021-2025, the defendants in the case laundered $8.9 million, which they used to build residences for the “Dynastia” cooperative in Kozyn (Kyiv region).

In this case, today, May 11, they declared suspicion of money laundering against the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak — he appears under the code name R2.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) have published a video on YouTube about the case involving the “Dynastia” cooperative.

The scheme was launched in 2018. Then, future minister Oleksiy Chernyshov ("Che Guevara") became one of the founders of the company, which in the summer of 2019 purchased over 4 hectares of land from the Kozynska Village Council in the Kyiv region. The construction of the “Dynastia” cooperative began in May 2020, when Chernyshov had already become the Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

In June 2020, Chernyshov involved Tymur Mindich (“Carlson”) in the construction. At about the same time, Yermak (“R2”) was involved in the construction. Then they decided to build four estates, each with an area of about 1 000 m².

These houses were called “R1”, “R2”, “R3”, “R4”, the price of each was about $2 million. They also agreed to build a joint estate R0 with a spa area, swimming pool and gym.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode According to law enforcement, residence projects are on the territory of the Dynasty cooperative.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. Also, for this purpose, individuals controlled by Chernyshov created a shell company that placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, construction did not stop, but even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders build faster and work in several shifts. Yermak supervised the construction of his residence (i.e., residence “R2”).

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode According to law enforcement, the interior design of the R2 residence was personally approved by Andriy Yermak.

In July 2025, to avoid the possible exposure of the money laundering scheme and because Chernyshov was charged with bribery, Mindich decided to temporarily stop work and suspend construction.

After media publications about “Dynastia”, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court imposed an arrest on the land plots and five unfinished objects of “Dynastia”. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage town.

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"Schemes" writes that after he was informed of the suspicion, Yermak told reporters that he would not comment on anything now, that he does not have a single house, but only one apartment and a car.

The first statement regarding Yermakʼs suspicion and new case materials was also made by the Presidentʼs Office. "As we see, procedural actions are still ongoing, so itʼs too early to make any assessments," Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters.

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