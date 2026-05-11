NABU and SAPO reported suspicions against Yermak

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) declared the suspicion to the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

This was reported to NABU.

He is suspected of involvement in the legalization of UAH 460 million in an elite construction project near Kyiv. Law enforcement officials say they have exposed an organized group.

The case is classified as money laundering obtained through criminal means by an organized group or in a particularly large amount. It carries a penalty of 8 to 12 years in prison.

On April 29, UP published a transcript of what it calls a previously unknown part of the “Mindich recordings”. Among other things, they mention the estates of the “Dynastia” cooperative. UP claims that the houses there may include Mindich himself, Yermak, former Minister Chernyshov, and, possibly, President Zelensky.

Before the official report of suspicion, a journalist from the "Schemes" news agency reported from the scene that NABU and SAPO were conducting investigative actions against Yermak.

Andriy Yermak was sitting in the car, and the SAPO prosecutor Valentyna Hrebenyuk sat next to him for about ten minutes. After that, Yermak and his lawyer Ihor Fomin reviewed the documents.

Also, a photo, which probably depicts Yermak and employees of anti-corruption agencies, was published by the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Andriy Yermak resigned as head of the Presidentʼs Office on November 28, the day anti-corruption authorities came to search his home. At that time, the FT’s chief journalist in Kyiv Christopher Miller, citing sources, wrote that the searches at Yermak’s home were related to the “Midas” investigation. The MP Zheleznyak claimed that Yermak appears on “Mindich’s recordings” under the code name “Ali Baba”.

What is known about the Midas case?

According to NABU, the participants in the scheme forced “Energoatom” counterparties to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products supplied or being deprived of supplier status. In addition to Mindich and Zukerman, the following are involved in the case:

former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”);

(“Rocket”); Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of JSC NNEGC “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”);

(“Tenor”); four “employees” of the back office for money laundering: Ihor Fursenko (“Rioshyk”), Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina .

(“Rioshyk”), and . The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, who at the time was Herman Halushchenko. NABU claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was suspected of illicit enrichment.

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