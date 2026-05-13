SAPO: “Veronika Feng-Shui Office”, with whom Yermak consulted about appointments to government positions, advised him to flee abroad

At the meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on May 13, where the former head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Yermak is to be given a preventive measure, new fragments of correspondence between Yermak and Veronika Anikievich were reported — she is signed in Yermakʼs phone as "Veronika Feng-Shui Office."

At a previous meeting, the SAPO prosecutor claimed that Yermak consulted with Anikievich about the appointment of the head of the State Administration for the Affairs of Ihor Lysyi, the Prime Minister [obviously, this refers to Denys Shmyhal], the then Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova, the current Minister of Health [probably Viktor Lyashko, who was appointed to the position on May 20, 2021], as well as the deputy head of OP Oleh Tatarov.

Now the prosecutor has read the correspondence that the investigation found on Anikievichʼs seized iPhone 12. According to SAPO, this phone was used only for communication with the contact "Andriy 2025".

On December 24, this contact sent Veronika a message with the text "Klymenko, Kryvonos" — presumably referring to the heads of SAPO and NABU. Hereʼs what she replied:

"You have not escalated the situation in recent months and have not responded to attacks and humiliation. They are escalating, and you are allowing it. This is not about any escalation — if you start acting, it is not escalation, but elementary self-defense. But you are not doing this. You are both being psychologically terrorized, and you are silent. With each new story, new circle, the situation worsens, but you are silent. What else needs to happen for you to start acting and for him to start acting? They took all his people away, and he is silent. When they ʼfinish [eating]ʼ you, they will start ʼeatingʼ him," her message says.

In response, Yermak sent her the following message: "Fiala, Ukrainska Pravda, Tkach, Musayeva, Zheleznyak, Arakhamia, Honcharenko. I am ready for anything. Iʼll be ready tomorrow."

To this, Veronika replies that "you are now worried about the papers and possible arrest. It is unpleasant, but at the moment there is no serious evidence against you".

"But if they get power, they will act much tougher, and there will no longer be a guarantor friend and great powers. The best thing for you will be if you have time and are able to go abroad. Think about this. And about the fact that if you could go back a month or two, you would act completely differently," she writes.

In addition, correspondence was also found on Anikievichʼs phone about the need to collect information about the relatives of the NABU head Semen Kryvonos. The chat, among other things, mentions minor children, and there is also information about property, including a car, and people close to the NABU head. These messages are dated November 23, 2025 — two weeks after the first suspicions in the "Midas" case.

Who is Veronika Anikievich?

Journalists from the “Schemes” project found out that Veronika Anikievich is a 51-year-old resident of Kyiv who calls herself an astrology consultant. On social networks, she actively spoke out in support of Andriy Yermak, and in users’ contacts she is listed as “Veronika Consult. A.B.” and “Veronika Anikievich/fortuneteller Yermak.”

She calls herself the author of the Telegram channel “Lunar Hours” and notes that she provides astrology consultations. In 2024, she registered as an individual entrepreneur, with a business profile of “providing other individual services”.

In the leaks from job search sites, "Schemes" managed to find her resume, where she notes that she graduated from Kherson State Technical University with a degree in "financial analysis, control and management".

"Schemes" also established that her father Fedor Anikievich is a citizen of the Russian Federation. In 2015, he was the head of the district branch of the "Opposition Bloc" in Genichesk.

Money laundering case at a construction site near Kyiv

According to the investigation, in 2021-2025, the participants in the scheme were able to launder more than UAH 460 million through the construction of a cottage town in Kozyn (Kyiv region). This includes four private residences and a separate public spa area.

The investigation also believes that the projectʼs financing could have partly come from corruption schemes at NNEGC “Energoatom”, which are being investigated as part of the Midas case.

On May 11, NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak in this case. The next day, May 12, suspicions were raised against six more defendants in the same case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich.

Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich also appear in the “Energoatom” case. On the eve of the announcement of suspicion, Mindich left for Israel. Subsequently, NABU sent documents to put him on the Interpol wanted list. The Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals ordered Chernyshov to be held in custody with bail of UAH 120 million, which was paid in full.

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