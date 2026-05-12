Suspicions have been declared against 6 more defendants in the case of laundering UAH 460 million in an elite construction project near Kyiv

NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to six more members of an organized group that was exposed the day before for legalizing UAH 460 million in an elite construction project near Kyiv.

This was reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

Among those who received suspicions is the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and a businessman — one of the leaders of the criminal organization exposed in November 2025 as part of the special operation "Midas".

NABU and SAPO do not name names, but according to Babelʼs sources, we are talking about Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich.

According to the investigation, during 2021-2025, they laundered more than UAH 460 million, investing money in the construction of a cottage town in the village of Kozyn (Kyiv region).

This involves the construction of four private residences with auxiliary buildings and structures, as well as a separate public residence — a spa area — on land plots with a total area of about 8 hectares.

Part of the funds — almost $9 million — were passed through a "laundry" controlled by a businessman who was to become the owner of one of the residences.

Yesterday, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak was informed of suspicion in this case.

What is known about the case?

The money laundering scheme began in 2018. Then, future minister Oleksiy Chernyshov ("Che Guevara") became one of the founders of the company, which in the summer of 2019 purchased more than 4 hectares of land from the Kozynska village council in the Kyiv region.

The construction of the “Dynastia” cooperative began in May 2020, when Chernyshov had already become the Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

In June 2020, Chernyshov involved Tymur Mindich (“Carlson”) in the construction. At about the same time, Yermak (“R2”) was involved in the construction. Then they decided to build four estates, each with an area of about 1 000 m². These houses were called “R1”, “R2”, “R3”, “R4”, the price of each was about $2 million. They also agreed to build a joint estate “R0” with a spa area, swimming pool and gym.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode According to law enforcement, residence projects are on the territory of the Dynasty cooperative.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. Also, for this purpose, individuals controlled by Chernyshov created a shell company that placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, construction did not stop, but even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders build faster and work in several shifts. Yermak supervised the construction of his residence (i.e., residence “R2”).

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode According to law enforcement, the interior design of the R2 residence was personally approved by Andriy Yermak.

In July 2025, to avoid the possible exposure of the money laundering scheme and because Chernyshov was charged with bribery, Mindich decided to temporarily stop work and suspend construction.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.