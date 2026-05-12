Four diplomatic passports and documents on appointment to SBU — the main points from Yermakʼs trial

The first court hearing regarding former head of the Presidential Office (OP) Andriy Yermak took place at the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on May 12. It concerned the selection of a preventive measure. Babel has collected the main points from the trial.
The court session was broadcast by Suspilne.
- The judge decided that Yermak would not be given a preventive measure today: the prosecutor began her speech, and the hearing will continue tomorrow. At 12:00 on May 13, the materials will begin to be considered in a closed format.
- At the hearing, the lawyer stated that the case consists of 16 volumes with an amount of 250 sheets. Due to such an array of documents, the defense did not have time to familiarize themselves with them, so the lawyer asked to postpone the hearing.
- The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) requested that Yermak be remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 180 million.
- Among other things, the amount of bail was justified by a telephone conversation between the MP from the “Servant of the People” Mykola Tyshchenko and Yermakʼs driver in September 2023. In the conversation, Tyshchenko complains that Yermak is removing him, although they are friends, says that Yermak is "already somewhere in space, he is a multimillionaire", cites facts of embezzlement of billions of hryvnias, and says that he [Tyshchenko] was not even given the Transcarpathian region under supervision.
- Since Tyshchenko calls Yermak a multimillionaire, SAPO believes that this indirectly confirms the amounts of funds that were contributed to the construction of Residence 2 [R2] in “Dynastia”, and therefore the amount of bail may be large.
- SAPO prosecutor claims that Yermak has four diplomatic passports, the most recent one valid until 2030. From February 24, 2022 to November 20, 2025, he crossed the border 86 times. There is no later data, because the information was deleted from the Arkan system of the State Border Guard Service. Yermak said that after he left the post of head of OP, he did not travel abroad and does not intend to travel now.
- According to the investigation, the "money laundry" in the corruption scheme at “Energoatom” allocated $8.9 million for the construction of the "Dynastia" estates — this is 72% of the total funding. More than $1.9 million was spent on the R2 house, which was supposed to belong to Yermak.
- In December 2025, during searches in the car of the driver Yermak, papers were found with plans to appoint several people to senior positions in SBU. Some of them currently hold positions in SBU. Among them is the name of the SBU general, former head of the Cybersecurity Department Ilya Vityuk. Last year, he received suspicion from NABU and SAPO.
- From July 2020 to August 2022, Yermakʼs authorized person in the "Dynastia" project was his father Borys Yermak. This is confirmed by chats. Since August 2022, Borys Yermak has been replaced by another person.
Money laundering case at a construction site near Kyiv
According to the investigation, in 2021-2025, the participants in the scheme were able to launder more than UAH 460 million through the construction of a cottage town in Kozyn (Kyiv region). This includes four private residences and a separate public spa area.
The investigation also believes that the projectʼs financing could have partly come from corruption schemes at NNEGC “Energoatom”, which are being investigated as part of the Midas case.
On May 11, NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak in this case. The next day, May 12, suspicions were raised against six more defendants in the same case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich.
Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich also appear in the “Energoatom” case. On the eve of the announcement of suspicion, Mindich left for Israel. Subsequently, NABU sent documents to put him on the Interpol wanted list. The Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals ordered Chernyshov to be held in custody with bail of UAH 120 million, which was paid in full.
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