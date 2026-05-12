Four diplomatic passports and documents on appointment to SBU — the main points from Yermakʼs trial

The first court hearing regarding former head of the Presidential Office (OP) Andriy Yermak took place at the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) on May 12. It concerned the selection of a preventive measure. Babel has collected the main points from the trial.

Money laundering case at a construction site near Kyiv

According to the investigation, in 2021-2025, the participants in the scheme were able to launder more than UAH 460 million through the construction of a cottage town in Kozyn (Kyiv region). This includes four private residences and a separate public spa area.

The investigation also believes that the projectʼs financing could have partly come from corruption schemes at NNEGC “Energoatom”, which are being investigated as part of the Midas case.

On May 11, NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak in this case. The next day, May 12, suspicions were raised against six more defendants in the same case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich.

Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich also appear in the “Energoatom” case. On the eve of the announcement of suspicion, Mindich left for Israel. Subsequently, NABU sent documents to put him on the Interpol wanted list. The Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals ordered Chernyshov to be held in custody with bail of UAH 120 million, which was paid in full.

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