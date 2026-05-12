SAPO will request the arrest of Andriy Yermak on bail of UAH 180 million

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) will ask the court to send the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak into custody with bail set at UAH 180 million.
This was stated by the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko during a joint briefing with the head of NABU Semen Kryvonos.
Kryvonos separately said that Yermak was served with a petition for the imposition of a preventive measure and a report of suspicion.
"All other investigative actions will be carried out by prosecutors as planned. There has been no interrogation of the former head of the Presidentʼs Office [...] Sufficient evidence has been collected at this stage of the pre-trial investigation," he added.
What is Andriy Yermak suspected of?
Andriy Yermak was suspected of money laundering on May 11. NABU and SAPO consider him one of the defendants in the scheme to legalize UAH 460 million through the construction of luxury cottages near Kyiv. You can read more about this case here. Six more people were also suspected, including former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Timur Mindich.
This case is part of a larger law enforcement investigation called Operation Midas into energy corruption.
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