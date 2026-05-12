SAPO will request the arrest of Andriy Yermak on bail of UAH 180 million

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) will ask the court to send the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak into custody with bail set at UAH 180 million.

This was stated by the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko during a joint briefing with the head of NABU Semen Kryvonos.

Kryvonos separately said that Yermak was served with a petition for the imposition of a preventive measure and a report of suspicion.

"All other investigative actions will be carried out by prosecutors as planned. There has been no interrogation of the former head of the Presidentʼs Office [...] Sufficient evidence has been collected at this stage of the pre-trial investigation," he added.