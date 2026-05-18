Andriy Yermak released from pre-trial detention center — bail was posted for him

Former head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Yermak has been released from pre-trial detention.
This is reported by a number of media outlets, including Ukrainska Pravda and Suspilne.
He said he was sitting in a pay cell, he doesnʼt know who posted bail for him, but he knows that many people did. He also didnʼt know that bail would be posted so quickly, and he had no prior arrangements [with the investigation or the authorities]. After that, Yermak, accompanied by guards, went to the car.
Before that, Suspilne with reference to the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) and Yermakʼs lawyer Ihor Fomin wrote that the entire amount of bail had been paid for him — UAH 140 million. His lawyer reported on May 15 that all the necessary money had been collected for Yermak.
However, they could not pay it, since the banks were no longer working. Therefore, he remained in the pre-trial detention center over the weekend.
In which case does Andriy Yermak appear?
According to the investigation, Andriy Yermak is one of the defendants in the money laundering scheme, obtained within the framework of the "Midas" case on corruption in the energy sector.
Law enforcement officials claim that in 2021-2025, participants in the scheme were able to launder over UAH 460 million through the construction of the "Dynastia" cottage town in Kozyn (Kyiv region). This includes four private residences and a separate public spa area.
On May 11, NABU and SAPO reported suspicions to the former head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. The next day, May 12, suspicions were raised against six more defendants in the same case, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich.
Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich also appear in the “Energoatom” case. On the eve of the announcement of suspicion, Mindich left for Israel. Subsequently, NABU sent documents to put him on the Interpol wanted list. The Supreme Court of Ukraine ordered Chernyshov to be held in custody with bail of 120 million hryvnias, which was paid in full.
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