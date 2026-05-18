Andriy Yermak released from pre-trial detention center — bail was posted for him

Former head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Yermak has been released from pre-trial detention.

This is reported by a number of media outlets, including Ukrainska Pravda and Suspilne.

He said he was sitting in a pay cell, he doesnʼt know who posted bail for him, but he knows that many people did. He also didnʼt know that bail would be posted so quickly, and he had no prior arrangements [with the investigation or the authorities]. After that, Yermak, accompanied by guards, went to the car.

Before that, Suspilne with reference to the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) and Yermakʼs lawyer Ihor Fomin wrote that the entire amount of bail had been paid for him — UAH 140 million. His lawyer reported on May 15 that all the necessary money had been collected for Yermak.

However, they could not pay it, since the banks were no longer working. Therefore, he remained in the pre-trial detention center over the weekend.