Reuters: The war in the Middle East has already cost companies around the world $25 billion

The US-Israeli war against Iran has cost companies around the world at least $25 billion — and the losses continue to mount.

This was found out by Reuters after analyzing the statements and financial reports of corporations whose shares are traded on US, European and Asian exchanges.

The media notes that since the escalation in the Middle East began, companies have been forced to contend with skyrocketing energy prices, disrupted supply chains, and the closure of trade routes due to Iranʼs blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In particular, due to the blockade of one of the worldʼs key oil transportation routes, world oil prices have exceeded $100 per barrel. This is more than 50% higher than before the war began in late February.

At least 279 companies have introduced anti-crisis measures due to the war: they have raised product prices, reduced production, suspended dividends, placed employees on unpaid leave, and applied for emergency government assistance.

A fifth of all companies surveyed by Reuters, from cosmetics, tires and detergents to cruise operators and airlines, reported financial losses due to the war in the Middle East. Most of the corporations that suffered losses are based in the UK and Europe, and almost a third are in Asia.

The aviation industry has been hit hardest by the war. A Reuters analysis includes 45 airlines, which have incurred about $15 billion in additional costs, mostly due to higher jet fuel prices.

This is followed by automakers and auto component suppliers with combined losses of about $5.5 billion, manufacturers of consumer goods with approximately $2.4 billion, and cruise operators and shipping companies with losses of about $1.36 billion.

Some large corporations have already warned of a significant financial hit. In particular, Toyota estimates potential losses at $4.3 billion, and Procter & Gamble predicts a reduction in after-tax profit of about $1 billion.

Some executives, particularly in the manufacturing sector, are warning that rising prices could further hit consumer demand, while companies are starting to revise their long-term forecasts due to rising fuel and logistics costs.

Among the most vulnerable sectors are the manufacturing of industrial goods and the chemicals industry. About 40 companies have already announced their intention to raise prices due to their dependence on petrochemical raw materials from the Middle East.

The chief financial officer of Newell Brands (NWL.O), a U.S. consumer goods maker, said that every $5 per barrel increase in the price of oil increases the companyʼs costs by about $5 million.

In general, experts note that the main financial blow has not yet been fully reflected in companiesʼ reporting, and the greatest effect of the war on global business may appear in the coming quarters.