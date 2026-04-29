Pentagon: War with Iran cost US $25 billion

Jules Hurst, the Pentagonʼs acting financial controller, said the US war against Iran cost the country $25 billion. This is the first official estimate of the US spending on the war.

His words are reported by Reuters.

Six months before the congressional elections, the Democratic Party is trying to link the unpopular war in Iran to the issue of availability of funds. Hurst told lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee that most of that money was spent on ammunition.

He did not specify what that cost estimate included or whether it included projected costs to rebuild and repair infrastructure at bases in the Middle East damaged during the war. In March, a source told Reuters that the White House estimated the first six days of the war had cost the United States at least $11.3 billion.

The $25 billion war spending is equal to NASAʼs entire budget for this year.