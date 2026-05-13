CNN: Israel fears Trump will make a ʼbad dealʼ with Iran because heʼs tired of negotiations

Israel is concerned that the US President Donald Trump may make a deal with Iran without addressing some of the key issues that led the two countries to war.
CNN reports this, citing sources.
According to sources, Israel will consider the war incomplete if the parties reach an agreement that partially preserves Iranʼs nuclear program while bypassing the issue of ballistic missiles and support for proxy groups in the region.
“The main concern is that Trump will tire of negotiations and make a deal with concessions at the last minute,” one Israeli source said.
While US officials have assured Israel that Iranʼs highly enriched uranium stockpile will be addressed, a CNN source said the apparent exclusion of Tehranʼs ballistic missile and proxy network from the talks "is a serious concern".
In addition, easing economic pressure on Iran could stabilize the regime and provide it with an inflow of money.
CNN notes that these concerns highlight the divergence of views between the US president, who appears reluctant to resume the war, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who fears that it will end without achieving all of its original goals.
A senior Israeli official told CNN that Israel remains on high alert in case the talks break down.
"Weʼre keeping our fingers crossed. Weʼll be happy if thereʼs no deal, weʼll be happy if the blockade of Hormuz continues, and weʼll be happy if Iran gets a few more hits," he said, adding that the final decision rests with Trump.
Another source familiar with the negotiations said that the US and Israel continue to coordinate potential military plans against Iran, including strikes on energy facilities and infrastructure, as well as assassinations of Iranian leadership, in the event of the failure of the talks.
War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US
On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.
Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.
On April 8, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports, demanding the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz for all ships.
On April 17, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, after which Iran unblocked the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.
On April 19, Donald Trump reported that his representatives would go to Pakistan for talks. But Iran refused to send its delegation. The Foreign Ministry noted that the US had violated the ceasefire, and Iran "cannot forget the US attacks on it during previous talks".
On April 21, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had extended the truce with Iran until the Iranians submitted their proposals and concluded discussions. And on May 1, Axios wrote, citing a letter from Trump to House Speaker Mike Johnson, that Trump considered the war over.
Despite this, on May 8, Iran accused the US of violating the ceasefire by attacking two ships in the Strait of Hormuz and striking civilian areas. But there is no talk of a breakdown yet.
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