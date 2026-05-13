CNN: Israel fears Trump will make a ʼbad dealʼ with Iran because heʼs tired of negotiations

Israel is concerned that the US President Donald Trump may make a deal with Iran without addressing some of the key issues that led the two countries to war.

CNN reports this, citing sources.

According to sources, Israel will consider the war incomplete if the parties reach an agreement that partially preserves Iranʼs nuclear program while bypassing the issue of ballistic missiles and support for proxy groups in the region.

“The main concern is that Trump will tire of negotiations and make a deal with concessions at the last minute,” one Israeli source said.

While US officials have assured Israel that Iranʼs highly enriched uranium stockpile will be addressed, a CNN source said the apparent exclusion of Tehranʼs ballistic missile and proxy network from the talks "is a serious concern".

In addition, easing economic pressure on Iran could stabilize the regime and provide it with an inflow of money.

CNN notes that these concerns highlight the divergence of views between the US president, who appears reluctant to resume the war, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who fears that it will end without achieving all of its original goals.

A senior Israeli official told CNN that Israel remains on high alert in case the talks break down.

"Weʼre keeping our fingers crossed. Weʼll be happy if thereʼs no deal, weʼll be happy if the blockade of Hormuz continues, and weʼll be happy if Iran gets a few more hits," he said, adding that the final decision rests with Trump.

Another source familiar with the negotiations said that the US and Israel continue to coordinate potential military plans against Iran, including strikes on energy facilities and infrastructure, as well as assassinations of Iranian leadership, in the event of the failure of the talks.