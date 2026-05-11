Iran sends response to US proposals to end war, Trump calls it “unacceptable”

Iran, through intermediaries in Pakistan, delivered a multi-page response to the latest US proposal to end the war, setting out its own conditions.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

According to the publication, Iran has not agreed to fulfill Washingtonʼs key demand regarding the future of its nuclear program and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Instead, Iran is offering to cease hostilities and is ready to gradually open the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping as the Americans lift their blockade of Iranian ports.

Nuclear issues are proposed to be discussed separately over the next 30 days. According to the WSJ, Iran is ready to partially dilute its highly enriched uranium stockpile and transfer the rest to a third country. At the same time, Tehran demands guarantees that this uranium will be returned in the event of a failure of negotiations or a future US withdrawal from the deal.

Iran also announced its readiness to temporarily suspend uranium enrichment, but for a shorter period than the one proposed by the United States. At the same time, Tehran rejected the demand to dismantle its nuclear facilities.

Iranʼs Tasnim news agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, wrote that Tehran also demanded the lifting of US sanctions on oil sales and the unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad.

The US President Donald Trump said he had reviewed Iranʼs response and called it "totally unacceptable". Trump did not specify what exactly was in the text.

"I just read the response from the so-called Iranian representatives. I do not like it — ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.

On April 8, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports, demanding the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz for all ships.

On April 17, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, after which Iran unblocked the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.

On April 19, Donald Trump reported that his representatives would go to Pakistan for talks. But Iran refused to send its delegation. The Foreign Ministry noted that the US had violated the ceasefire, and Iran "cannot forget the US attacks on it during previous talks".

On April 21, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had extended the truce with Iran until the Iranians submitted their proposals and concluded discussions. And on May 1, Axios wrote, citing a letter from Trump to House Speaker Mike Johnson, that Trump considered the war over.

Despite this, on May 8, Iran accused the US of violating the ceasefire by attacking two ships in the Strait of Hormuz and striking civilian areas. But there is no talk of a breakdown yet.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.