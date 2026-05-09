CNN: Iranʼs new supreme leader goes into hiding after being injured, but continues to influence the course of the war and negotiations with the US

Iranʼs Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei continues to influence the countryʼs military strategy and negotiations with the United States, despite his injuries and isolation.

This was reported by CNN, citing American intelligence.

According to the TV channel, it is unknown what powers Khamenei currently has, but he is likely influencing how Iran negotiates to end the war with the United States.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since being wounded in a US-Israeli attack on Iran. US intelligence cannot confirm his whereabouts. According to sources, he does not use electronic means of communication and communicates only through couriers and in-person meetings. This is because Khamenei still requires medical attention after suffering severe burns to his face, arm, torso and leg.

At the same time, a senior official from the office of Iranʼs supreme leader said that Khamenei was supposedly "completely healthy". He said he had suffered minor injuries to his foot and lower back, as well as a shrapnel wound to his ear.

The US believes that the Iranian regime remains divided, and real power may be held by the commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Despite the American and Israeli strikes, US intelligence believes Iran has retained a significant portion of its military capabilities. It is estimated that two-thirds of the countryʼs missile systems could survive the strikes, and Iranʼs economy is capable of withstanding up to four more months of a US blockade.

The Trump administration continues to push for a diplomatic end to the conflict. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Iranʼs system of government is now "very fragmented and dysfunctional", making negotiations difficult.

At the same time, the White House claims that Iran is weakening due to a military blockade and internal contradictions, and the US has "all the trump cards" in negotiations to end the war and Tehranʼs nuclear program.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.

On April 8, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports, demanding the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz for all ships.

On April 17, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, after which Iran unblocked the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.

On April 19, Donald Trump declared that his representatives would go to Pakistan for talks. But Iran refused to send its delegation. The Foreign Ministry noted that the US had violated the ceasefire, and Iran "cannot forget the US attacks on it during previous talks".

On April 21, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had extended the truce with Iran until the Iranians submitted their proposals and concluded discussions. And on May 1, Axios wrote, citing a letter from Trump to House Speaker Mike Johnson, that Trump considered the war over.

Despite this, on May 8, Iran accused the US of violating the ceasefire by attacking two ships in the Strait of Hormuz and striking civilian areas. But there is no talk of a breakdown yet.

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