Trump declares pause in operation to remove neutral ships from Strait of Hormuz

The US President Donald Trump has suspended the operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid negotiations with Iran.

Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

According to the president, the decision was made at the request of Pakistan and other countries, as well as due to "significant progress" in negotiations on a possible deal with Iran.

"We have agreed that while the blockade will remain in full force, Project Freedom will be suspended for a short time to see if a deal can be finalized and signed," Trump wrote.

He did not elaborate on the details of the potential agreement, its participants or the duration of the pause. At the same time, he said, the naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in place.

The US operation Project Freedom was reported on May 3. It involves escorting commercial vessels through the strait, which Iran has partially blocked. As early as May 4, American destroyers began escorting ships through the key trade route.

According to the International Maritime Organization, nearly 2 000 vessels with approximately 20 000 sailors on board remain blocked in the region.