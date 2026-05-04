The US begins operation to remove neutral ships from Strait of Hormuz

The US will launch a humanitarian operation on May 4 to remove ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump stated this on his social network Truth Social.

The US President announced the launch of an operation called "Project Freedom", which is intended to help ships from neutral countries leave the strait. According to Trump, countries from all over the world have asked Washington to secure the exit of their ships.

Trump called the initiative a humanitarian step and noted that Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, are also joining in. The United States has promised to escort the ships and their crews to ensure their safety.

The president stressed that some of the ships were running out of food and resources needed to support their crews. He also warned that if the operation was obstructed, the US would “respond decisively”.

The US Central Command said the military support will include guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft, unmanned platforms and about 15 000 troops. The operation is scheduled to begin on the morning of May 4.