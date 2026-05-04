Iran launches missiles at UAE, sending oil prices soaring

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense wrote in X that four missiles were flying from Iran towards the country. The UAE Armed Forces intercepted three of them, and the last one fell into the sea.

The authorities of the emirate of Fujairah have written about a fire at an oil industrial facility caused by an Iranian drone. The emirateʼs civil defense teams are trying to put out the flames.

In the afternoon, Iranʼs Fars news agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported that the Armed Forces had launched cruise missiles and drones to warn off US destroyers that were trying to approach the Strait of Hormuz with their radars turned off.

Earlier, another IRGC-affiliated media outlet, Tasnim, reported that the IRGC had fired missiles at a US destroyer and a tanker refueling it in the Arabian Sea, causing a major fire on both ships. The US military denied this claim.

The reports of the attacks have sent energy prices soaring, with Brent crude now selling for nearly $115 a barrel.