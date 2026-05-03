Diplomatic conflict with Israel, exchange of archaeologist Butyagin and announcement of a “ceasefire” from Putin. Weekly digest

This week, there was a diplomatic conflict between Ukraine and Israel over a ship with stolen Ukrainian grain, Poland exchanged Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, who was supposed to be deported to Ukraine, and Putin announced a "ceasefire" until May 9 (Victory Day in Russia).

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

Diplomatic conflict between Ukraine and Israel

On Sunday, April 26, the Israeli media outlet Haaretz reported that the PANORMITIS vessel, carrying grain allegedly stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine, had arrived in the bay of the Israeli city of Haifa and was awaiting permission to enter the port. In total, according to Haaretz, four vessels have unloaded stolen Ukrainian grain in Haifa since the beginning of 2026.

Because of this, the next day, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also emphasized that the Foreign Ministry had already appealed to Israel on April 15 regarding a similar ship that had delivered grain to Haifa, but there was no sufficient response to the incident. At that time, Israel informed Ukraine that it was too late to detain the Russian ship, as it had already left the port of Haifa.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar responded to Sybihaʼs post in X, saying that "diplomatic relations are not conducted on Twitter". He also claimed that Sybiha "did not file a request for legal assistance before turning to the media and social media".

On April 28, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky and handed him a note of protest over the continued arrival of grain to Israel, which Russia exports from the occupied territories of Ukraine. Already on April 29, Ukraine sent the Israeli side a package of documents for the arrest of the vessel.

On April 30, the Israeli grain importer Centsiper refused to unload the ship. It then departed from the coast of Israel and is now in international waters near Haifa.

After this incident, the EU is considering imposing sanctions against Israel for purchasing grain, and Ukraine is ready to make similar decisions.

Butyagin exchange

On Tuesday, April 28, Poland conducted a five-for-five exchange with Russia and Belarus. Among those Poland handed over was Russian archaeologist and Hermitage employee Alexander Butyagin.

He was detained in Warsaw on December 4, 2025, at the request of the Ukrainian prosecutorʼs office. In Ukraine, he is suspected of conducting illegal excavations on the territory of the Myrmekion settlement in occupied Crimea and destroying the cultural layer of an archaeological site worth over UAH 200 million.

Ukraine demanded Butyaginʼs extradition, and in January the Polish prosecutorʼs office agreed to this request. In March, a Polish court agreed to extradite him to Ukraine.

After returning to the Russian Federation, Butyagin stated in an interview that he would continue illegal excavations in Crimea.