News

Ukraine demands extradition of Russian archaeologist detained in Warsaw

Author:
Yuliia Zavadska
Date:

Ukraine has made an official request to Poland for the extradition of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, who was detained in Warsaw.

This is reported by RMF FM, citing sources.

The extradition request has already been submitted to the District Prosecutorʼs Office in Warsaw. Polish investigators are currently checking the documents for compliance with the provisions of the 1957 European Convention on Extradition.

If no formal violations are found, the prosecutorʼs office will check whether there are any grounds for refusing extradition — in particular, due to the absence of double criminal liability, the existence of a case in Poland, or the possible granting of asylum.

After that, the materials, along with Ukraineʼs request, will be submitted to the court. A motion to extend Butyaginʼs temporary arrest, which expires on January 13, is also expected. The final decision will be made by a Polish court.

