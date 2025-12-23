Ukraine demands extradition of Russian archaeologist detained in Warsaw

Ukraine has made an official request to Poland for the extradition of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, who was detained in Warsaw.

This is reported by RMF FM, citing sources.

The extradition request has already been submitted to the District Prosecutorʼs Office in Warsaw. Polish investigators are currently checking the documents for compliance with the provisions of the 1957 European Convention on Extradition.

If no formal violations are found, the prosecutorʼs office will check whether there are any grounds for refusing extradition — in particular, due to the absence of double criminal liability, the existence of a case in Poland, or the possible granting of asylum.

After that, the materials, along with Ukraineʼs request, will be submitted to the court. A motion to extend Butyaginʼs temporary arrest, which expires on January 13, is also expected. The final decision will be made by a Polish court.

On December 11, a well-known Russian scientist and high-ranking representative of the Hermitage Alexander Butyagin, who was wanted by Ukraine for illegal archaeological excavations in occupied Crimea, was detained in Poland. He is accused of destroying Crimean cultural heritage sites.

The damage is estimated at over UAH 200 million. He was one of the leaders of search groups in occupied Crimea and, together with a team, conducted excavations at the “Ancient City of Myrmekii” site in Kerch without permits. According to Ukrainian investigators, these actions resulted in partial destruction of the cultural heritage site.

