A well-known Russian scientist was detained in Poland — he was conducting illegal archaeological excavations in occupied Crimea

A well-known Russian scientist and high-ranking representative of the Hermitage Alexander B., who was wanted by Ukraine for illegal archaeological excavations in occupied Crimea, was detained in Poland.

This is reported by RMF FM.

Alexander B. gave a series of lectures in Europe, and was in transit in Warsaw on his way from the Netherlands to Serbia.

He is accused of destroying Crimean cultural heritage sites. The damage is estimated at over UAH 200 million. The Russian has been wanted since November of this year. He was one of the leaders of search groups in occupied Crimea and, together with a team, conducted excavations at the site of the "Ancient City of Myrmekiy" in Kerch without permits. According to Ukrainian investigators, these actions resulted in partial destruction of the cultural heritage site.

The Polish prosecutorʼs office interrogated the detainee, but he refused to give an explanation. After the interrogation, the prosecutor filed a petition with the court for his temporary arrest for 40 days.

Now Ukraine must request the scientistʼs extradition. When these documents arrive, the court will consider them and decide whether there are grounds for his extradition to the Ukrainian side. The crime of which Alexander B. is suspected is punishable by one to 10 years in prison.

