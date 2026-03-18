Polish court orders extradition of Russian archaeologist Butyagin to Ukraine

The District Court of Warsaw granted Ukraineʼs request and ruled to extradite Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin to Ukraine.

This was reported by the initiative "Lawyer for Alexander Butyagin".

The decision does not mean immediate extradition — the archaeologistʼs defense plans to appeal. The lawyers argue that the prosecution has no evidence, the statute of limitations in the case has expired, and he faces human rights violations in Ukraine.