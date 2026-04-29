Putin and US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation that lasted almost an hour and a half.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

During the conversation, Putin said he was ready to declare a truce until May 9, when Russia celebrates Victory Day. In Ukraine, this holiday was canceled in 2023, and Europe Day was introduced instead.

Last year, on April 28, Putin also reported a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. Despite this, the Russians continued their attacks along the entire front line. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, they opened fire more than 700 times in the first half of May 8 alone.