Russian troops continue to advance along the entire front line. From midnight to noon on May 8, Russia violated the ceasefire 734 times. Putin’s “parade ceasefire” turned out to be a farce.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

The Russian army has conducted 63 assault operations, 23 of which are still ongoing. In total, the Russians have attacked Ukrainian Defense Forces positions 586 times, using heavy weapons in 464 cases.

In addition, the Russians carried out 176 FPV drone strikes 10 and airstrikes using 16 guided bombs.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that all Russian military groups in the combat zone have ceased fire since midnight on May 8. According to the department, the troops are observing a regime of silence: they are not using aircraft, missiles, artillery, or drones.

Sybiha says that Ukraine is responding appropriately to all attacks and is sharing information about all cases of Russia violating the ceasefire it declared itself with the US, the EU and European partners, as well as all other states and international organizations.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry once again emphasized: Ukraine remains ready for at least a 30-day complete ceasefire. During this time, peace negotiations can be held and a real path to a just and sustainable peace can be found.

The Russian Federation reported that from 00:00 on May 8, the so-called three-day ceasefire, which Putin proposed on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation (in Russia it is Victory Day), began to take effect. Zelensky called this proposal a theatrical production to create an atmosphere of Russiaʼs exit from isolation. The President of Ukraine insists on a 30-day ceasefire — in a shorter period, according to him, it is impossible to agree on anything.

During the current day, May 8, as of 08:00, no missile strikes or use of strike UAVs were recorded in the airspace of Ukraine. However, during the night, the enemy intensified strikes by tactical aviation using guided bombs on the Sumy region.

Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not to attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day ceasefire. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it will implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

