“Diplomatic relations are not conducted on Twitter.” Israeli Foreign Minister responds to Israeli Ambassadorʼs summons to Ukraineʼs MFA

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has reprimanded his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha for summoning the Israeli ambassador to the Foreign Ministry.

The day before, Sybiha wrote about this in X in connection with the fact that the Panormitis ship with stolen Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories is heading to the Israeli port of Haifa. Saar also responded to him in X:

“Dear Minister, diplomatic relations, especially between friendly countries, are not conducted on Twitter or the media. Accusations are not evidence. Evidence to support these accusations has not yet been provided. You did not even file a request for legal assistance before turning to the media and social media. This matter will be considered. Israel is a state with independent law enforcement agencies that adheres to the rule of law. All Israeli authorities will act in accordance with the law.”

Sybiha stressed that the Foreign Ministry had already appealed to Israel on April 15 regarding a similar ship that had delivered grain to Haifa, but there was no sufficient response to the incident. At that time, Israel informed Ukraine that it was too late to detain the Russian ship, as it had already left the port of Haifa.

And the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, citing sources, wrote that this year four ships have already unloaded stolen Ukrainian grain in Israel.