Ukraine summons Israeli ambassador over ship carrying allegedly stolen grain heading to countryʼs port

Ukraine has summoned the Israeli ambassador over a ship carrying allegedly stolen Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories, which is heading to the countryʼs port.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

The department emphasized that friendly relations between Ukraine and Israel have the potential to be mutually beneficial, but they could be undermined by Russiaʼs trade in grain exported from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In connection with the arrival of the new ship, Ukraine once again called on Israel to refuse to accept such cargo and to prevent actions that could harm bilateral relations.

The day before, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote that on April 26, the PANORMITIS ship with grain allegedly stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine arrived in the bay of the city of Haifa and was waiting for permission to enter the port.

Sybiha also emphasized that the Foreign Ministry had already appealed to Israel on April 15 regarding a similar vessel that delivered grain to Haifa, but there was no sufficient response to the incident.

Israel then informed Ukraine that it was too late to detain the Russian ship, as it had already left the port of Haifa.

Russia illegally exported about 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain in 2025 and sold it on foreign markets, Minister Sybiha said during the Black Sea Security Conference.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.