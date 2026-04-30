Zelensky responded to Putinʼs proposal for a ceasefire on May 9

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Ukrainian representatives to contact the United States and clarify the details of the Russian proposal for a ceasefire on May 9.

He wrote about this in a telegram.

"Letʼs find out what exactly this is about: a few hours of security for the parade in Moscow or something more. Our proposal is to cease fire for the long term, guarantee reliable security for people and long-term peace," he stressed.

On the evening of April 29, Putin, in a conversation with the US President Donald Trump, said that he was ready to declare a ceasefire on May 9.

Last year, on April 28, Putin also announced a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. Despite this, the Russians continued their attacks along the entire front line. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, they opened fire more than 700 times in the first half of May 8 alone.