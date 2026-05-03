Media: Iran proposes to the US to resolve all issues within a month and finally end the war. The plan includes three stages

The latest peace plan that Iran submitted to the United States proposes to resolve the issues between the countries within 30 days and finally end the war.

This is reported by the Associated Press, citing statements in the Iranian media, and the Qatari Al Jazeera, citing sources.

Iranʼs new proposal was reported on May 2, with the US President Donald Trump saying he was considering it but doubting it would lead to a deal. Trump wrote on Truth Social that "they have not paid a big enough price for what they have done to humanity and the world over the last 47 years", since the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian news agencies Nour News and Tasnim, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, wrote that the 14-point proposal includes the following:

The US will lift all sanctions against Iran;

The US to end naval blockade of Iranian ports;

The US will withdraw troops from the region;

All hostilities will be halted, including Israeli attacks on the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Al Jazeera writes that the plan includes three stages:

The first is that the Strait of Hormuz will gradually open, and the US will lift the blockade of Iranian ports. Tehran will take responsibility for combating sea mines.

The second is that Iran will be able to enrich uranium to 3.6% (over 90% is needed to make a nuclear weapon) and will not accumulate its reserves. The US will gradually lift sanctions against Iran.

Third, Iran will begin a strategic dialogue with its Arab neighbours to build a security system that encompasses the entire Middle East.

Iranʼs nuclear program and its enriched uranium remain a key issue in negotiations between Iran and the United States. On May 2, Reuters, citing a senior Iranian official, wrote that Iran had proposed postponing nuclear talks in order to first achieve de-escalation.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.

On April 8, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports, demanding the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz for all ships.

On April 17, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, after which Iran unblocked the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.

On April 19, Donald Trump reported that his representatives would go to Pakistan for talks. But Iran refused to send its delegation. The Foreign Ministry noted that the US had violated the ceasefire, and Iran "cannot forget the US attacks on it during previous talks".

On April 21, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had extended the truce with Iran until the Iranians submitted their proposals and concluded discussions. And on May 1, Axios wrote, citing a letter from Trump to House Speaker Mike Johnson, that Trump considered the war over.

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