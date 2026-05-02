Reuters: Iran offered to open the Strait of Hormuz before nuclear talks, but the US refused

Iran submitted a peace proposal to the US, which included restoring shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and a cessation of hostilities, and postponing nuclear talks, but it was rejected by President Donald Trump.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a senior Iranian official.

According to the source, the proposal envisaged ending the war on the condition of guarantees that the US and Israel would not attack Iran again. In return, Tehran was ready to open the strait and ensure the restoration of shipping, and the US would lift the blockade of Iranian ports.

At the same time, Iran has proposed postponing nuclear talks to first achieve de-escalation, an offer the official said was seen as a "significant step" toward reaching an agreement.

Washington has repeatedly stressed that it will not end the war without an agreement that ensures Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons. Tehran insists that its nuclear program is peaceful.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.

On April 8, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports, demanding the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz for all ships.

On April 17, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, after which Iran unblocked the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.

On April 19, Donald Trump reported that his representatives would go to Pakistan for talks. But Iran refused to send its delegation. The Foreign Ministry noted that the US had violated the ceasefire, and Iran "cannot forget the US attacks on it during previous talks".

On April 21, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had extended the truce with Iran until the Iranians submitted their proposals and concluded discussions. And on May 1, Axios wrote, citing a letter from Trump to House Speaker Mike Johnson, that Trump considered the war over.

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