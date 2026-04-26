Prisoner exchange, resumption of “Druzhba”, and a €90 billion loan from the EU. Weekly digest

This week, Ukraine and Russia conducted the 73rd prisoner exchange, the “Druzhba” oil pipeline resumed its operation, and the European Union approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news. Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate Russians attacked the house of Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov On the night of Monday, April 20, the Russians launched five “Shahed” guided missile drones at the house of Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, an advisor to the Ukrainian Defense Minister. One of the drones crashed into the wall of his house, destroying the house and damaging the cars on the premises. “Flash” himself was injured, says he is in a cast and will likely be in a cast for a long time. 1 5







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"Druzhba" has resumed work On Tuesday, April 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the repair of the Ukrainian section of the “Druzhba” oil pipeline had been completed. On the morning of April 22, they began to increase the pressure there and fill the system with oil — the very next day, Slovakia and Hungary began receiving oil. These are the only countries in the European Union that continue to buy Russian oil. Ukraine has suspended oil transit through the “Druzhba” pipeline since late January due to Russian attacks. For their part, Hungary and Slovakia have said that Ukraine is blocking the oil route “for political reasons”. Hungary then blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine from the EU until Kyiv restored the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. In March, Ukraine agreed to let the EU help repair it. Court orders preventive measures for police officers suspected of fleeing during shooting in Kyiv Police officers Mykhailo Drobnytsky and Anna Dudina, who responded to a shooting in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, are suspected of negligence. On Tuesday, April 21, the Pechersky court of the capital sent them to a pre-trial detention center for 60 days with the option of a bail of UAH 266 000. Both law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty. The next day, bail was posted for them. «Суспільне» Journalists of "Slidstvo.Info" found out that Dudina actually works in the police not as a patrol officer, but as a senior inspector for housing issues. She was brought on duty as reinforcement due to the shortage of more than 60% of patrol officers in Kyiv. Also, during the events of the Revolution of Dignity, Dudina was a doctor on the Maidan. By her first education, she is a rehabilitation specialist.