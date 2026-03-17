Ukraine agrees to EU assistance to repair “Druzhba” pipeline

The EU offered Ukraine technical assistance and funding, and Ukraine accepted the offer.

This was reported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, European experts are ready to start work immediately.

"Our priority is to ensure energy security for all European citizens. In this context, we will continue to work with stakeholders to find alternative transit routes for non-Russian oil to Central and Eastern European countries," von der Leyen stressed.

European Truth writes that President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a letter to the EU leadership, reported that it would take about a month and a half to restore transit through “Druzhba”.

What preceded

Transit through the “Druzhba” pipeline has been suspended since late January 2026 after Russian attacks. The “Naftogaz” CEO Serhiy Koretsky told the FT that the strike caused a massive fire. It took 10 days to put it out, damaging equipment, power cables, transformers, etc.

Hungary and Slovakia, which received the vast majority of oil through “Druzhba”, claim that Ukraine is blocking the oil route "for political reasons".

So Hungary blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine from the EU until Kyiv restores the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. And Slovakia said it would stop providing emergency electricity assistance to Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 26, accusing him of anti-Hungarian policies and calling for the reopening of “Druzhba”. In return, Zelensky said that he would not restore the “Druzhba” pipeline damaged by Russia, as it involves Russian oil.

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