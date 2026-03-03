FT: EU pressures Ukraine to gain access to “Druzhba” oil pipeline

European Union countries are calling on Ukraine to provide access to the “Druzhba” oil pipeline to ensure the resumption of oil transit.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

According to sources, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa asked the Ukrainian leadership to inspect the condition of the oil pipeline during their visit to Kyiv on February 24. Kyiv refused, citing the safety and technical condition of the facility.

European diplomats consider this a mistake: due to the refusal, Hungary blocked a €90 billion loan to Ukraine from the EU, and Slovakia blocked emergency electricity supplies until “Druzhba” is operational.

At the same time, Ukraine denies that it is delaying the restoration of the oil pipeline — “Naftogaz” equipment showed serious damage after the Russian attack, in particular due to a fire that broke out after hitting the largest tank with a volume of 75 000 cubic meters.

What happened to the “Druzhba” oil pipeline?

Transit through “Druzhba” has been suspended since late January 2026 following Russian attacks. “Naftogaz” CEO Serhiy Koretsky told the FT that the strike caused a massive fire. It took 10 days to put it out, damaging equipment, power cables, transformers, etc.

Hungary and Slovakia, which received the vast majority of their oil through “Druzhba”, say Ukraine is blocking the oil route “for political reasons”. At the same time, Budapest and Bratislava are calling on Ukraine to allow its experts to pass through “Druzhba” to verify the restoration.

