Russian drone attacks home of the Defense Ministerʼs advisor Beskrestnov. He is injured

Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov was injured in a Russian attack.
The advisor himself reported the attack on Facebook.
According to him, a “Shahed” guided missile crashed into the wall of his house, destroying it. Beskrestnov himself was injured.
- On the night of April 20, the Russians launched 142 strike drones into Ukraine. The Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under attack.
- The Russians also attacked the energy sector, leaving consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions without electricity.
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