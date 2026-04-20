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Russian drone attacks home of the Defense Ministerʼs advisor Beskrestnov. He is injured

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov was injured in a Russian attack.

The advisor himself reported the attack on Facebook.

According to him, a “Shahed” guided missile crashed into the wall of his house, destroying it. Beskrestnov himself was injured.

  • On the night of April 20, the Russians launched 142 strike drones into Ukraine. The Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under attack.
  • The Russians also attacked the energy sector, leaving consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions without electricity.

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