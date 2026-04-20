Russian drone attacks home of the Defense Ministerʼs advisor Beskrestnov. He is injured

Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov was injured in a Russian attack.

The advisor himself reported the attack on Facebook.

According to him, a “Shahed” guided missile crashed into the wall of his house, destroying it. Beskrestnov himself was injured.

On the night of April 20, the Russians launched 142 strike drones into Ukraine. The Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under attack.

The Russians also attacked the energy sector, leaving consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions without electricity.

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