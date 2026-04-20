Russians launched 142 drones over Ukraine overnight, more than 10 people injured in attacks

On the night of April 20, the Russians launched 142 “Shahed” attack drones (including jet-powered ones), “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and other types of drones into Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 113 drones. Another 28 strike UAVs hit 18 locations, and debris fell in six locations.

Kyiv region

Russians attacked a residential area in the Brovary area. A fire broke out in a residential building, a 51-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital.

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Kharkiv region

In the village of Velykyi Burluk, the Russians targeted a three-apartment residential building with drones. A large-scale fire broke out in the building, covering an area of 200 m², and three residents were injured.

Dnipropetrovsk region

In the morning, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih. Infrastructure and a high-rise building were damaged, a fire broke out. A 39-year-old man was injured.

Russian troops also struck in the Nikopol area, five people were injured, three of them in hospital. In Nikopol and four communities, enterprises, infrastructure, apartment and private buildings, and outbuildings were damaged.

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