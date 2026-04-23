Slovakia began receiving oil through “Druzhba”

On the night of April 23, Slovakia began receiving Russian oil through the “Druzhba” pipeline.

This was reported by the countryʼs Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova.

According to her, oil began flowing at 2 AM on Thursday.

What about "Druzhba"?

Ukraine has suspended oil transit through the “Druzhba” pipeline since late January due to Russian attacks. For their part, Hungary and Slovakia, which received the vast majority of their oil through “Druzhba”, have said that Ukraine is blocking the oil route "for political reasons".

Hungary then blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine from the EU until Kyiv reopened the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. On February 26, Orbán wrote an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of anti-Hungarian policies and calling for the reopening of “Druzhba”.

Zelensky reacted and said that he would not restore the “Druzhba” pipeline damaged by Russia, because it involves Russian oil.

In March, Ukraine agreed to EU assistance to repair the “Druzhba” pipeline, and on April 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the repairs were complete. On the morning of April 22, the Ukrainian section of the pipeline began to be pressurized and the system filled with oil. At the same time, EU ambassadors met in Cyprus and launched a procedure that should approve a €90 billion loan for Ukraine and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

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