“Druzhba” oil pipeline resumes operation, Slovakia will receive supplies tomorrow

On the morning of April 22, the Ukrainian section of the “Druzhba” oil pipeline began to increase pressure and fill the system with oil.

This was reported by the Minister of Economy of Slovakia Denys Sakov.

The resumption of pumping and supplies to Slovakia is expected on the morning of April 23.

Meanwhile, EU ambassadors are meeting in Cyprus to discuss a €90 billion loan for Ukraine. Hungary has long blocked the decision precisely because of the suspension of “Druzhba”. Now, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas says she expects “some positive decisions”.

What about "Druzhba"?

Ukraine has suspended oil transit through the “Druzhba” pipeline since late January due to Russian attacks. For their part, Hungary and Slovakia, which received the vast majority of their oil through “Druzhba”, have said that Ukraine is blocking the oil route "for political reasons".

Hungary then blocked a €90 billion loan for Ukraine from the EU until Kyiv reopened the “Druzhba” oil pipeline. On February 26, Orbán wrote an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of anti-Hungarian policies and calling for the reopening of “Druzhba”.

Zelensky reacted and said that he would not restore the “Druzhba” pipeline damaged by Russia, because it involves Russian oil.

In March, Ukraine agreed to EU assistance to repair the “Druzhba” pipeline. At that time, Zelensky reported in a letter to the EU leadership that it would take about a month and a half to restore transit through the “Druzhba”. Already on April 14, Zelensky announced that the pipeline would be repaired by the end of April and that it would resume operations.

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