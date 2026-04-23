Zelensky: Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of the loan from the EU by the end of May — beginning of June

Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of a €90 billion loan from the EU by the end of May or the beginning of June.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a conversation with journalists.

According to him, the money will go towards domestic weapons production, the purchase of scarce weapons, and social support.

He also spoke about Ukraineʼs attacks on Russiaʼs energy sector. The President emphasized that Ukrainian responses to Russian attacks on energy are mirror images.

"Their losses are measured in tens of billions, these are critical losses. The war in Iran helped them a little with their earnings from energy sources, but not critically — they will not balance their deficit," he noted.

Answering a question about weapons, Zelensky stressed that supplies from the US within the PURL have not ended. At the same time, even despite additional support packages, in particular from Germany, Ukraine lacks air defense systems.

Zelensky added that Ukraine is creating its own air defense and wants to involve Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden in this.

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