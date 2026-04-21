Slidstvo.Info: The policewoman accused of fleeing during the shooting in Kyiv does not work as a patrol officer

Policewoman Anna Dudina, who is suspected of negligence in her actions during the shooting in Kyiv on April 18, does not work in the patrol police. But she was called up due to a shortage of people.

This is stated in the material of Slitstvo.Info.

Today, the court sent her and her partner Mykhailo Drobnytsky to 60 days in custody with the option of a bail of UAH 266 000. In court, Dudina said that she has not worked as a patrol officer since 2019. She was brought on duty as reinforcement due to a shortage of personnel in Kyiv of more than 60%.

According to the policewoman, that day she was working at the Baykove Cemetery, ensuring order during memorial days.

The womanʼs declaration confirms that she does not work as a patrol officer. She works as a senior housing inspector at the Kyiv Patrol Police Department.

Journalists from Slidstvo.Info also found out that Dudina was a doctor on the Maidan during the events of the Revolution of Dignity, and found a photo of her from that time. The woman said that her primary education was as a rehabilitation specialist.

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Shooting in Kyiv: what is known

On the afternoon of April 18, a man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, then barricaded himself in a supermarket and took visitors hostage. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker.

The shooting resulted in 7 deaths and 14 injuries. Law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings under the article on terrorist acts.

According to law enforcement officials, the shooter is a native of Moscow and previously lived in the Donetsk region for a long time. He has already been brought to criminal responsibility. The weapon the attacker used was a registered carbine. In December 2025, he renewed his right to use this weapon. At the same time, he provided a certificate of his mental state. The investigation must establish who issued him this document.

After the shooting, the head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov resigned. This happened because of a video showing police officers running away from the shooter and leaving a civilian under fire. Zhukov is now an advisor to the head of the National Police.

On April 20, the State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion of negligence of duty to two patrol police officers. They face 2 to 5 years in prison.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on April 21 that the shooting began with an argument with a neighbor, and the first shots were fired from a traumatic pistol near the entrance. The man then returned to the apartment, took the rifle, set the apartment on fire, and went outside.

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