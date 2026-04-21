The Law on civilian weapons, details of the terrorist attack in Kyiv, and the actions of patrol officers. Key points from Klymenkoʼs speech

The Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko spoke to journalists after the terrorist attack in Kyiv on April 18. Babel collected the main points from his statements.

About short-barreled weapons for civilians

Klymenko says he supports the adoption of a law on the legalization of weapons for civilians, but adds that they need to be classified and people need to be trained.

"I want a law on civilian weapons. Types of weapons, carbines, that is, hunting weapons, smooth-bore, rifled — all this must be classified. And a person must undergo a training course, in particular on the safe handling of these weapons. This is a whole system, infrastructure. Changes to criminal legislation, definitions of self-defense, shooting ranges, storage places. We are ready for this dialogue. We want this system to exist," the minister said.

He added that he had already discussed this issue with the peopleʼs deputies — consultations with the public, experts, and journalists will begin next week.

About the beginning of the terrorist attack on April 18

The shooting began with an argument with a neighbour, with whom the shooter had a long-standing conflict. The first shots were fired from a traumatic pistol near the entrance. Then the man returned to the apartment, took the rifle, set the apartment on fire and went outside.

The shooter was recording an argument with a neighbour, whom he later shot, on a dictaphone. There was an incomprehensible mumbling.

"So maybe he didnʼt mean to shoot. He was recording this scandal so that he wouldnʼt be accused later in court or by the police of saying something to someone. But he was embarrassed — you can hear it in his words on the recording," said Klymenko, recalling that the shooter had already been convicted under the article on minor bodily harm, but the court then closed the criminal proceedings.

About the shooterʼs weapon

The man received a medical certificate to renew his gun permit from a private clinic in December 2025. The certificate itself is not forged, but there is doubt that a full examination was conducted. All documents were seized as part of the proceedings.

On the reaction of the patrol officers who fled from the shooter

The first call to the police was about a “hooligan”. On the way, the patrol officers learned that there was shooting and there were wounded. The female patrol officer, who was caught on video running away from the shooter and leaving civilians under fire, has been serving since 2015. She joined the patrol police department through a competition in 2015.

The man graduated from the Patrol Police Academy and joined the service in early 2024.

"The way they behaved at that moment is a great shame. Two adults who swore to protect them left this boy sitting on the asphalt, and they themselves ran away. At the very least, they should have taken a position, brought their weapons into combat. Tried to stop the shooter by all means — up to and including immediate elimination," Klymenko commented on the patrol officersʼ actions.

About future changes

Following the incident, the president instructed the police to review response protocols and training of law enforcement officers to take into account the risk of citizens using weapons and ammunition. Patrols must be prepared for potential threats even during routine calls.

Now patrol police officers will live at the training grounds in turns. The instructors will be servicemen who have served in combat operations as part of the 1st and 2nd Army Corps of the National Guard, as well as from the State Border Guard Service. Veterans who will be demobilized will be offered to continue their service in the police combat training system.

Klymenko emphasized that most of the personnel have already gone through rotations in consolidated units, where they served for several months.

"I generally have this position and have voiced it more than once, but I donʼt know if the leadership of the National Police will support me: I would transfer everyone for at least a month or two, if not to the front, then at least to the front-line zone. For example, to the Kramatorsk Patrol Police Department. Or to Pavlohrad, or Synelnykove," he added.

Terrorist attack in Kyiv: what is known

On the afternoon of April 18, a man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, then barricaded himself in a supermarket and took visitors hostage. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker.

The shooting resulted in 7 deaths and 14 injuries. Law enforcement officers have initiated criminal proceedings under the article on terrorist acts.

According to law enforcement officials, the shooter is a native of Moscow, who previously lived in the Donetsk region for a long time. He has already been brought to criminal responsibility. The weapon the attacker used was a registered carbine. In December 2025, he renewed his right to use this weapon. At the same time, he provided a certificate of his mental state. The investigation will establish who issued him this document.

After the shooting, the head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov resigned. This happened because of a video showing police officers running away from the shooter and leaving a civilian under fire. Zhukov is now an advisor to the head of the National Police.

On April 20, the State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion of negligence of duty to two patrol police officers. They face 2 to 5 years in prison.

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