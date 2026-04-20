Terrorist attack in Kyiv. Another victim dies in hospital

A man who was wounded by a gunman in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv on April 18 has died in hospital. The number of victims has risen to seven.

This was reported by Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

The victim was in extremely serious condition.

In total, seven more injured people are currently in hospitals in the capital, including one child. Four of the adult victims are in intensive care, and two are in the trauma unit.

Shooting in Kyiv on April 18

On the afternoon of April 18, a man opened fire on passersby in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, then barricaded himself in a supermarket and took visitors hostage. Law enforcement officers negotiated with him for 40 minutes, but when he killed one of the hostages, they launched an assault and eliminated the attacker.

As investigators found out, the incident began with a domestic quarrel — the shooter fired a traumatic pistol at a neighbor. Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings under the article about terrorist acts.

According to law enforcement officials, the shooter is a native of Moscow, previously lived in the Donetsk region for a long time. He has already been brought to criminal responsibility. The Ukrainian News Agency, citing sources, wrote that the attacker is Vasylchenkov Dmytro Vasylovych, born in 1968.

The weapon the attacker used was a registered carbine. In December 2025, he renewed his license to use this weapon. He also provided a certificate of his mental state. The investigation will determine who issued him this document.

After the shooting, the head of the patrol police department Yevhenii Zhukov resigned. This happened because of a video showing police officers running away from the shooter and leaving a civilian under fire. Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal investigation into the actions of the police officers.

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